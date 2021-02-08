ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $106,635.27 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 660,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

