ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells $426,591.69 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACAD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,805. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

