ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells $426,591.69 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ACAD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,805. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.