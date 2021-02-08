Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Accenture by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

