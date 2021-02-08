Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.90

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

