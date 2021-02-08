Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 10% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $6.83. 2,122,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,248,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $888.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

