Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.90

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,264 shares of company stock worth $52,033,292. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

