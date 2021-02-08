AdEx Network Price Up 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $64.75 million and $16.25 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,953,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,811,411 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

