ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading 5.4% Higher

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 5,500,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,236,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

