Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Shares Up 23%

Adocia SA (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)’s share price shot up 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.10. 210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,879% from the average session volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Adocia from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Adocia alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adocia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adocia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.