ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Critical Survey

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get ADOMANI alerts:

ADOMANI has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ADOMANI and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A BorgWarner 1 4 7 0 2.50

BorgWarner has a consensus price target of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -174.66% -257.41% -89.79% BorgWarner 4.11% 11.48% 5.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADOMANI and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $12.56 million 2.99 -$5.15 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.04 $746.00 million $4.13 10.44

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Summary

BorgWarner beats ADOMANI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging; and gasoline ignition technologies. The company's Drivetrain segment offers friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.