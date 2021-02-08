Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 5.2%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.54. 518,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 542,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

