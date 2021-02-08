ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 5.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.94. 344,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 325,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,765 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

