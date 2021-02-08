Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAV. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$447.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.