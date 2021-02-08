ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 3.5%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) was down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.40). Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 44,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The firm has a market cap of £7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

ADVFN Company Profile (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

