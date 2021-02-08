AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

