AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.