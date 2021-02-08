AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 189,731 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

