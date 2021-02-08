AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,860,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,843,210 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

