AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $8,978,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Booking by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG opened at $2,096.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,907.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

