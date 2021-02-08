AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 242.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $109.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

