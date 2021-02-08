AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 185.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

