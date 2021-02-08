AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.45 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.