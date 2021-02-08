AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,220.43 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

