AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.08 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

