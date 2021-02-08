AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

