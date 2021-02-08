AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.