AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,867,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

NOC opened at $298.79 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

