AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

