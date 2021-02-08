AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

ACM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 790,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

