Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.38% of Aegion worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 204.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at $182,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of AEGN opened at $20.19 on Monday. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $621.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

