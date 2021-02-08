aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.11 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.55 or 0.01314715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.63 or 0.06552821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.