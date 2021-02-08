Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 860874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) Company Profile (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.