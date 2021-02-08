Aeron (ARNX) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $140,685.19 and approximately $88,962.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01155364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.08 or 0.05982655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.