Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading 200.9% Higher

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares traded up 200.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.34. 202,384,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 27,376,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
