Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading 200.9% Higher

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares traded up 200.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.34. 202,384,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 27,376,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.