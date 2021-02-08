Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.50-17.00 for the period. Affiliated Managers Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $15.50-17.00 EPS.

NYSE:AMG traded up $19.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.10. 1,412,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

