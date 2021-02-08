Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.90

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.90 and last traded at $124.42, with a volume of 4402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

