Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $137.98.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.
