Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

AFL stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 966,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

