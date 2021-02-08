AGCO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

AGCO stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

