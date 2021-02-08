AGCO Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $119.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 235,368 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,968 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,633. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

