AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

AGCO opened at $119.69 on Monday. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 268,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

