AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 1.2%

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 40,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 77,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.1% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

