Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 235,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 196,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.