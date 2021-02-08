Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $55.82. Approximately 837,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 739,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

