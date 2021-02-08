AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,618,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 270.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.