AidCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $779.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $566,779.39 and approximately $779.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

