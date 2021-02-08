Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.83 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Aion has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and $3.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,324.93 or 1.00282627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.01242589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00215458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00082636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00030637 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

