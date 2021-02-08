Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD opened at $256.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

