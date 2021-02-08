Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $305.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $253.15 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

