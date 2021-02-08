Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

